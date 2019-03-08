Three Men In Custody As Underage Girls Are Found

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

POLICE have taken three males into custody in connection with harbouring two underage girls who officers say ran away from home, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash confirmed to The Tribune yesterday.

The males, two adults and one juvenile, are also being questioned for possession of unlicenced firearms and dangerous drugs.



According to police, the two teenage girls are friends. A photograph of one of the girls was circulated on social media yesterday. Police confirmed they were both found Wednesday night.

“We have (a) report where a 15-year-old… ran away from home and she was found sometime last (Wednesday) night,” CSP Cash said. “She is now in the care of her parents.

“She ran away with another little girl, same age. And they were found at a home on East Street.

“She ran away along with another friend…it was reported to us after 8. Her mom last saw her when she dropped her off to school 7.45 yesterday (Wednesday) morning and they were found sometime later at a house off East Street.

“Now we have in custody three male suspects in connection with that runaway case.

“They are being questioned as it relates to harbouring the two minors. And also they are being questioned (for) possession of unlicenced firearms and dangerous drugs, as a matter of fact.”