Tributes Paid To Freeport Businessman Donald Roberts

GRAND Bahamians gathered on Friday to remember Freeport businessman Donald "Don" Roberts, the owner of Dolly Madison Home Centre.

Mr Roberts died on February 3 at a Florida hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was 85.

Famous for his “Come on Down” catch phrase for the store ads heard on radio and television commercials, Mr Roberts was a well-known fixture in the Grand Bahama business community. Despite his illness, Mr Roberts could be seen in his portable wheel chair greeting his customers as they poured into the store for its popular “Midnight Madness Sale”.

He was described as a generous man and “great boss” by his employees, who he all knew. A memorial service was held at the Church of the Ascension at 11am on Friday.

General manager James Rolle described Mr Roberts as his mentor from whom he learned a lot while working with him in the office.

“It’s nothing like when you can pass on good tips, good business practices and philosophy to the persons who are under you. That is how businesses continue to grow and stay in operation. The essence and continuity of business is being able to pass on your experience to those persons under you,” he told the Freeport News.

Mr Roberts had purchased a former furniture business and expanded the business into what it is today – a large home centre offering home goods, hardware, a plant nursery, home accessories, appliance centre, electronics, and furniture.

He then got a franchise with Ace Hardware, and was able to buy into Radio Shack.

“He was a no-nonsense, shrewd businessman and he actually was and still is an icon in the business community,” Mr Rolle said.

"I think anyone who had any dealings with Mr Roberts will tell you he was a true professional, real businessman and very open. He has a philosophy that in business, you always pay attention to what customers want and I think he built his business from that perspective,” he said.