Four Injured In Shooting At Cowpen Road Home

Police are investigating after four people were shot in a house on Cowpen Road early on Sunday morning.
According to reports, shortly after 4am, a man had an altercation with his girlfriend which resulted in him shooting her and three others who were in the house. All four victims were taken to hospital where they are listed in serious but stable condition.
Police are following significant leads into this matter.
