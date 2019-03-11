J Lo And A-Rod Make It A Match In The Bahamas

JENNIFER Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were engaged as they vacationed in The Bahamas over the weekend.

The former major league baseball star popped the question to his twice Grammy nominated girlfriend on Saturday night. The couple is said to be staying at the luxury Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club in Abaco.

A-Rod posted on Instagram to his 2.4m followers, “She said yes,” as he shared a photo of a huge diamond ring speculated to cost around $1m on presumably the hand of J Lo, who also shared the same photo on social media, captioned with eight heart emojis.

The baseball legend, 43, and the famous entertainer, 49, have been dating for about two years.

This will be J Lo’s fourth marriage. She divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014. As for A-Rod, this will be his second, having been divorced since 2008.

Both have two children from previous relationships.

The news comes nearly seven weeks after the couple celebrated their two year anniversary on February 3.