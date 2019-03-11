J Lo And A-Rod Make It A Match In The Bahamas

JENNIFER Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were engaged as they vacationed in The Bahamas over the weekend.
The former major league baseball star popped the question to his twice Grammy nominated girlfriend on Saturday night. The couple is said to be staying at the luxury Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club in Abaco.
A-Rod posted on Instagram to his 2.4m followers, “She said yes,” as he shared a photo of a huge diamond ring speculated to cost around $1m on presumably the hand of J Lo, who also shared the same photo on social media, captioned with eight heart emojis.
The baseball legend, 43, and the famous entertainer, 49, have been dating for about two years.
This will be J Lo’s fourth marriage. She divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014. As for A-Rod, this will be his second, having been divorced since 2008.
Both have two children from previous relationships.
The news comes nearly seven weeks after the couple celebrated their two year anniversary on February 3.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
I wonder why they get married so quickly given that the divorce rate is so high. In any event I hope they've both learned the tricky art of cohabitation and compromise and this will be a loving lasting marriage for them. Dont have any kids before three years!!! Freeze eggs if necessary.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Who really cares? We all know what's going to come of this in the not too distant future, when they both decide they need some more publicity. LMAO
ThisIsOurs 42 minutes ago
I do! Feel good stories are great. I hope Markel and Prince Harry make it :-/
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Hope they don't file the docs with registrar and hope to get a divorce in less than ten years - even if they apply tomorrow. It takes FOREVER to get a divorce in the Bahamas. Basically you need a signature from Noah, done on one of the wood planks from the arc and countersigned by at least 3 of the 12 apostles.
Even then, you have to WAIT.
Hopefully if they split up and try to get a divorce it will shine the international spotlight (or maybe candlelight) on our archaic process.
