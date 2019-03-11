Minnis Right To Avoid The Media

EDITOR, The Tribune

Juan McCartney your March 6 National Review op-ed in The Nassau Guardian said that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis “became hostile towards the media as he realised that he was subject to serious vetting”. Is McCartney finally admitting that his media colleagues have been attempting to show up Minnis at every available opportunity they get? Everyone knows that Minnis struggles at times to think quickly on his feet, especially given the fact that certain media personalities are always attempting to ambush him with questions they know he may not be able to answer quickly. Minnis, it seems, is not an extemporaneous speaker. At that level, few individuals are.

When Minnis struggles to answer the questions of these media personalities, that particular episode is then front page headline as well as a featured opinion piece with the aim of poking fun at his communication deficiencies. In this regard, the media seems to have stooped down to the level of being disingenuous. It looks like certain media houses are far more interested in embarrassing Minnis than in keeping Bahamians informed on what is happening in their country. I don’t blame Minnis for avoiding the media like the plague.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport,

March 6, 2019