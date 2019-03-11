What Really Happened To My Son?

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE father of a 30-year-old biker killed in a collision last week has raised issues with the police’s account of the incident, claiming his son was being chased by officers when he was fatally struck by a vehicle that allegedly had run a traffic light.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Clarence Dean Sr suggested the preliminary reports surrounding his son’s crash had failed to “clearly identify several important things”, insisting that all accounts received from those who had witnessed the crash noted police involvement.

“I just want to know what actually happened,” he said. “The reports say my son ran a red light and hit a truck, but everyone that was there, two other riders and three young women, they all say the police saw them, pursued them and things got out of hand for whatever reason.”

According to initial reports from police, the victim was with a female passenger on his motorcycle in the area of Soldier Road and East Street when he ran a red light after 3am on Tuesday, March 5. Police said he collided with a GMC Silverado truck and both victims were rushed to hospital where Dean Jr later died.

Mr Dean Sr, a commander with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, said: “My son and two of his friends were at a party where they met three girls. The girls asked if they would take them on a ride on their bikes. It was three of them, each had a girl on the back when something happened and the police showed up.

“Everyone has given me that story. The police showed up and some sort of chase happened. The police throughout this chase bumped a couple of the bikes at different points,” he claimed.

“According to my son’s friends and the girl who was riding with him, my son didn’t run the light, he had a green light; the truck ran the light and made contact with my son. I have been in contact with the police, the girl in the hospital and everyone else besides the truck driver,” he added.

“We want a proper investigation and we want this to be reported right. If the police was involved, then we want to know what was the case. It is not about pointing the finger, it’s about getting to the truth,” Mr Dean Sr told The Tribune.

When asked how his family was dealing with the tragedy, the distraught father said arrangements still hadn’t been made to lay his son to rest, as the family was still awaiting the completion of an autopsy.

“They told us one should be completed either tomorrow or Tuesday. We’re waiting. Until then, I just want the truth,” he added. “Since this happened, we’ve been hearing all sorts of things. They all fall in line with a chase and crash, only what the police said is different.

“The girl he was with, she’s still in hospital fighting. She has a broken leg, broken ankle, rib damage and trauma to the head. When she started to come around she reached out to us and told us what had happened.”

Mr Dean Sr said the family is seeking a proper investigation and detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the crash, telling The Tribune: “It’s only right.”

Dean Jr’s death marked the 12th traffic fatality of the year, according to police.

Calls placed to senior officers attached to the Police Traffic Unit were unsuccessful up to press time.