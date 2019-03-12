Another 36 Migrants Taken Into Custody In ‘Operation Impact’

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THIRTY-SIX migrants were taken into custody during a joint operation in the capital late last week.

According to reports, 15 Haitians, nine Jamaicans, six Venezuelans, five Guyanese and one St Lucian national were arrested during a sweep called ‘Operation Impact’.

A team of Immigration officers with the assistance of the department’s K-9 Unit, the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Southwestern Division and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, canvassed the Carmichael Road area, Golden Gates, Mermaid Boulevard, Soldier Road, Minnie Street, Jennie Street and Thompson Boulevard from 9.30pm and 2.30am on Friday.

A Immigration Department press statement noted a check was also done at the Sugar Hill Club on Thompson Boulevard, where 20 females were taken into custody.

While the release does not speak to what the women were doing at the venue, the operation does come in the wake of recent crackdown on the “illicit nightlife circuit”.

In January, five Jamaicans, five Colombians, one Venezuelan and one Trinidadian were taken into custody in the joint operation called “Operation Honey Hive”.

Officials said the operation’s objective was to infiltrate the illicit nightlife circuit in New Providence by strategically targeting strip clubs throughout the island.

As a result of last week’s operation, people taken into custody are expected to be processed for various criminal and immigration offences; and subsequently arraigned in Magistrate’s Court.