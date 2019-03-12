Plp Convention May Face Another Delay

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party’s convention may be postponed again, party leaders suggested yesterday.

The convention is expected in May, but PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday the anticipated dates may have been lost “because the hotel is indicating they may have not found the three consecutive days for the convention.”

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell later told The Tribune it is not yet certain the convention will happen in May, with party officials searching for a venue.

The PLP’s convention was previously scheduled for November 14, 15 and 16 of 2018. However, financial problems, typical for opposition parties, prompted the event to be postponed, according to the Tribune’s sources.

Asked yesterday about paying for the upcoming convention, Mr Davis said: “Fundraising for the Progressive Liberal Party has always been a challenge but I think we will meet those challenges whenever we fix a date for the convention.”

The PLP’s constitution mandates it has a convention every year. So far, no one has publicly declared an intention to challenge Mr Davis for leadership of the party. The Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador MP said: “I don’t discourage ambition at all and there will be the opportunity to challenge (me).”

Last week The Tribune reported that longtime PLP MP Leslie Miller hopes to run on the party’s ticket in 2022, though some candidates committee members like former cabinet minister George Smith insist the party should not run candidates who previously lost except in exceptional circumstances.

“I’ve heard what each have said and their comments will be taken into consideration in our deliberations going forward,” Mr Davis said yesterday.

He added: “The overarching goal for me as leader of the Progressive Liberal Party is to ensure that the party has the vision, image and message to assure victory in the next general election. The components necessary to assure that victory will be what I engage and put in place. Insofar as candidates are concerned, they will have to fall within that overarching goal that we need to win and persons who will be offering themselves and deemed fit and proper candidates will be people who will add to that message of winning the next election.”