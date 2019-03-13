Is Disney Deal Worth $250m Or $400m Then?

EDITOR, The Tribune

Disney Cruise port in Eleuthera an HOA signed, in private no press…very, very sad but after the OBAN mess and refusal to cancel I suspect PM was scared out of his wits plus he continues to run from the press. You only run when there is something to hide from!

Tribune ran an article on this…I have to question the value of this HOA…there is a whopping difference between $250 million and $400 million! Which is it $250m or $400m?

Global Holdings their announced value of the investment $250 million - this writer does not believe that is accurate it is a total guess. Note Pointe project is valued at $250 million…far, far larger than Global’s proposal! More spin?

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

March 12, 2019