Editorial: Let Us Pick Up The Baton From Queen's College

QUEEN’S College needs a round of applause.

Not just for their recent BAISS win – although current and former students certainly cheered that victory last week – but for another event held at the school on Friday.

Young people sat down and talked to a host of leading figures from across Bahamian society – from politics and art, sports and business, religion and more.

It may seem a small thing, but giving young people the chance to meet people further along the paths they may themselves take is an opportunity to glimpse their own futures.

Would-be track athletes got to chat to Olympian Ramon Miller, those interested in art could meet Renbert Mortimer, while Sir Arthur Foulkes talked to pupils about the history of The Bahamas – a history that includes his own days working here in The Tribune. As he modestly said: “If there is any little I can say or impart to them, I’m more than delighted.”

There were many more leading figures there too, each offering a little advice, a little guidance, and perhaps giving children a sense that where others have led the way along a path, they can follow – and even to go further.

We often underestimate the importance of role models, of the ability to see someone like ourselves who has gone before us and succeeded in their goals, but that is what this event offered. Role models.

So we tip our hat to Queen’s College for leading the way themselves – and we ask what more can we all do in that regard?

A nation’s greatest asset is its people, but can we mobilise ourselves not as an army for battle, but an army for education, to grow together. What are our individual talents, in what way can we be a mentor or a guide? And who would benefit from the knowledge we have to share?

Perhaps it’s fitting that relay runner Ramon Miller was part of such an event – because it’s time for us all to pick up the baton and carry it further.

We’d love to see other schools carry on with the next leg, but not just schools – churches too, the likes of Rotary and other organisations as well. It need not be limited to working with children either – but perhaps also spotlight adult education opportunities available. We’ll be more than happy to feature those who join any such campaign in our pages.

It would be wonderful if the Queen’s College event was just the starting line, and that we can all work together to go further, faster, together.

A true priest

We are sad to note the passing of a man of deep faith, an inspiration to many over the years.

Monsignor Preston Moss died on Monday, aged 79. He was known as a very knowledgeable man, who lived a simple life and had a deep sense of holiness.

He was a man whose roots were important to him – from his time as a paper boy for The Tribune he continued to advocate responsible journalism throughout his life. But one note from his life touches us particularly. In 1990, he recalled his own grandmother a few days before her own death telling him: “Son, you have put your hand to the plough, now keep it there. There will be difficult times but even when you bleed, ask the Lord to keep it there.”

He said he often remembered that and as he tried to grow as a priest and tried to serve others, he said her words and presence came back to him.

May we all have such wonderful role models – and we hope that Monsignor Moss knew how much of a role model he was to many. A true priest.