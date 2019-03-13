Queen's College Hosts Bahamian Exchange And Hears Their Stories

By RIEL MAJOR

QUEEN’S College and KBII Communications hosted their third annual Bahamian Exchange under the theme “Meet the people, Hear their Stories” on Friday night.

The Bahamian Exchange gave participants the opportunity to sit down for 15 minutes to select from two groups of panellists all ranging from backgrounds in politics, religion, sports, history, culture, art, business and education.

The panellists were Ramon Miller representing sports, Camille Barnett representing humanitarianism, Felicia Archer representing religion, Renbert Mortimer representing art, Sir Arthur Foulkes representing history, Alfred Sears and Travis Robinson both representing politics and community, Samuel Moss representing personal triumph, Darron Turnquest representing youth development, Dr Desiree Cox representing education, Arlene Nash Ferguson representing culture and Nancy Kelly representing business.

Katherine Beneby said the idea originated in Denmark and locals wanted to bring the same concept in the Bahamas.

Ms Beneby said: “It is actually a worldwide event where you bring different people of different backgrounds and they share their experience. It’s an exchange, you’re not only learning from the feature but the feature is learning from you…so it is a unique opportunity no other opportunity like it in the Bahamas.

“When people see events like this they think it’s either a panel or a keynote but you’re actually able to sit arm’s length from the features and ask them anything you want. It is one of a kind.

“The aim is to inspire learning, growth development. People have actually launched a book from last year just from being in this space. We tell people to come open to what opportunities lie because just being in this space your opening yourself to positivity in your life moving forward.”

Dr Reginald Eldon, dean of the school’s Centre for Further Education, said this event presents the idea of opening up personalities to ordinary Bahamians who would never get the opportunity to meet these people.

Dr Eldon said: “I just think it’s unique…it’s a unique thing that we are doing.”

For her part, Ms Archer said: “I was more than humble to be a part of this. I actually wanted the opportunity to have a dialogue with people that have been following my ministry so that they can see outside of being on the platform I’m human. I’m relatable, I’m very transparent, and I’m very down to earth and honest as well as opinionated.

“I like this approach to ministry because outside of preaching I think people need to know that as a minister we are reachable we are approachable and people have real questions that they want answers for and so that’s why I decided to accept the invitation.”

Mr Robinson, Bain and Grants Town MP, said he think this event has the opportunity to allow members of the public to be able to speak with individuals who are considered to be influential persons in society.

He said: “The event allows for local citizens, high school students, primary school students etc, to have that one-on-one conversation with individuals who are making progress to try further the society country at large in various sectors so when I got the invite to be apart it was a no-brainer for me because I enjoy sharing the knowledge I have with other persons and trying to build a society together.”

Mr Turnquest, director of youth at the Ministry of Youth, said he has never really told his story and doubted he had a story to tell but was convinced his story is very relevant.

Mr Turnquest said: “People should hear what it is to be the youngest deputy permanent secretary, the youngest director…how did you get to that to that particular place? I think a lot of people see where you end up but no one knows the journey of how you got there and so really getting the opportunity to share with parents and to share with young people.”

Sir Arthur, former governor general, said: “I’m always delighted to do anything to help young Bahamians that is primarily why I’m here. If there is any little I can say or impart to them I’m more than delighted.”

Jerchovia Moxey, a participant, said: “I think tonight was really much needed in the community. These are people that have transformed spaces and changed lives. Not only for myself but also for the Bahamas as a whole. . .We got to ask them some very hard questions, get real feedback.”