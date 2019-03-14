Man Charged With Attempting To Kill Two Police Officers

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old Pinewood resident was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday with attempting to murder two police officers with a high powered semi-automatic weapon last week.

Rashad Laroda was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with trying to take the lives of Police Constables Dwayne Miller and Deangelo Rolle on March 7.

Laroda and another Pinewood resident, 31-year-old Theophillus Lloyd, were further charged with being caught with a black, 7.62 Draco rifle, which police claim they used to endanger the lives of the two officers.

According to initial reports, shortly after 4pm on the date in question, officers from the Mobile Division, while on routine patrol on Maple Street, saw a group of males outside a residence acting suspiciously.

As police approached them, one of the men allegedly opened fire on them with a high-powered weapon. Police subsequently entered the home, conducted a search and retrieved a 7.62 calibre Draco rifle.

Neither man was required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to April 29 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

They both have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.