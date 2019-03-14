Wsc Opens New Shop In Mall At Marathon

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation opened a new location at the Mall at Marathon yesterday, with WSC executive chairman Adrian Gibson saying this should help the water provider increase bill collection.

He said WSC will also move to a new location in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera in the next two weeks. Mr Gibson said the decision to reopen a WSC mall location was “both wise and prudent”.

He also addressed the timeline for the completion of several wastewater treatment plants and pumping stations in New Providence, noting these are still on schedule to be completed by month’s end.

“Historically, WSC has had a presence at the mall,” Mr Gibson said yesterday. “At that time, we shared a space in BTC’s offices, where we had a kiosk.

“Customers had to navigate oftentimes through a crowded area to the cashier’s window. Nonetheless, it proved convenient for many persons wanting to do business with the corporation. And I know first-hand what it meant to come to the mall in a bill-paying mood, and then, without WSC being present, you say ‘ah...I’ll get them later’.

“Today, we’re changing that. Upon my appointment, I set out a return to the mall as a target,” Mr Gibson continued, adding this location is “heavily trafficked” and thus allowed the corporation to make “quite a bit of money in terms of its collections.”

“And when people come to the mall, customers come to the mall with money in hand. And so, I urge customers, when you come to the mall to shop, don’t forget to stop, right here, at our offices, and pay your water bill.”

Mr Gibson also underscored the mall location will be providing “full services”.

In his remarks at yesterday’s opening ceremony, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister commended WSC “for bringing this location back to the people”.

He also celebrated WSC for the “tremendous progress” it has made recently but admonished officials to consider this progress as a “stepping stone” as opposed to a “final destination”.

“The corporation still has a long way to go,” Mr Bannister added. “And I’m confident that with the leadership you have that you will continue to make positive inroads.”

Mr Gibson also noted the office in Governor’s Harbour will be open every Monday-Saturday, 8.30am to 6pm.

Regarding this location, he told The Tribune: “Well, Eleuthera is open now. We’re just going to be moving our staff from an office that is run down, that’s derelict and has been causing some hazardous conditions, to a new location. And we expect that to be open in the next two weeks or so.”

Mr Gibson added a new WSC location in southwest New Providence will be forthcoming in the next few months. “I’ve already given them the directive to locate the place,” he told The Tribune.

He also addressed the $18.7m construction of several wastewater treatment plants and pumping stations in New Providence, reiterating that it is still scheduled to be completed by month’s end.

“They are a part of the IDB package and as you know there was Fox Hill and Malcolm Park and the airport and so on,” Mr Gibson said. “They’re still on schedule. We expect them to be completed at the end of the month.”