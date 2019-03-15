Bnt Adds Another Fundraiser As Part Of 60th Celebrations

The Bahamas National Trust has launched a new fundraiser as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

Ashore@Staniel was organised to raise money for the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park was hosted through the generous support of David and Christina Hocher of the Staniel Cay Yacht Club.

This event kicked off with a cocktail reception followed by a silent auction.

“Saturday’s activities began that morning with an exciting treasure hunt in the southern portion of the Exuma Park,” according to a BNT press release.

“Participants followed intriguing clues to work their way through the fun yet challenging course. The event culminated at the historic Staniel Cay Yacht Club, where the winners were rewarded with exciting prizes. Later that evening, following a cocktail reception, attendees witnessed the premiere screening of ‘The Blue Sanctuary’, an amazing film about the Exuma Park. The weekend was capped off with a gala dinner ending with Junkanoo and dancing to the sounds of a local live band.”

Officials said the Ashore@Staniel event was successful in raising much needed financial support for the park and they are planning next year’s event.

BNT also thanked its sponsors for their help.