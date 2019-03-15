Gb Power Company Files Complaint Over Suspected Electricity Theft

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Power Company has filed a police complaint against a prominent family over the suspected theft of electricity by several fast food businesses.

The Tribune understands that a certified electrician is in custody assisting police with their investigations into the alleged theft, which reportedly poses a substantial monetary loss to the power supplier.

GBPC has reportedly discontinued supply to three Burger King restaurants, three KFCs restaurants, and the Pollo Tropical restaurant, owned by well-known businessman Rev Dr Havard Cooper, his children and their family.

In a press statement on Friday, the power company said it uncovered a series of suspected electricity diversions during meter audits at a number of businesses in the Freeport area.

"As per our established protocols," the GBPC statement read, "we have taken immediate steps to isolate those customers from our electrical grid and formally lodged a complaint of suspected theft to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The RBPF has officially launched an investigation and to our knowledge persons are assisting the police in this matter.

The statement continued: "At this time it is unclear the number of GBPC customers involved, but there is evidence that other businesses and residential locations are also utilizing this practice and we are working with the RBPF to further assess this matter."

"At this time, our primary concern is the serious safety risk these diversions pose to the public and GBPC employees and the need to regularize these businesses."

The Tribune contacted Doris Minette (Holding) Enterprises Ltd, the parent company for the fast food chain restaurants, but was told that no one was available for comment.

Superintendent Walter Henderson confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into alleged electricity theft.

"The Central Detective Unit is still conducting investigations into the matter and are tying some loose ends," Supt Henderson said on Friday.

"And as soon as they are completed we will be issuing an official (press) release."