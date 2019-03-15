Residents Complain About State Of Cable Beach Post Office

DISGRUNTLED residents have decried the state of the Cable Beach Post Office.

The glass in the building’s front door cracked and fell out but has not been fixed in nearly a month, The Tribune was told.

There is presently a hurricane shutter covering the exposed door; however, one resident said she found the door exposed and mail scattered on the floor on Wednesday night.

“And it appears a culprit is also breaking into PO boxes,” the concerned resident wrote.

“There seems to be no interest or supervision by anyone concerned. Post office has been a sore subject for a long time and it is a disgrace for The Bahamas.”

The resident added: “Mail service has been non-existent for better part of two years.”

The country’s embattled postal system has drawn the ire of both residents and businesses who lament months-long delays and intermittent service.

Staff at the General Post Office are still waiting to be relocated to a new facility, and last month Transport Minister Renward Wells dodged questions placed by the media concerning an updated timeline for relocation.

The government announced plans to rent a portion of the Town Centre Mall to temporarily house the General Post Office. Employees were expected to be in the new facility by Christmas 2018 but that date was pushed back to early 2019.

“I will not be answering any questions about the post office today. I will address the media about that at some other point, not today,” Mr Wells said previously.

The transport minister did not return calls to press time.