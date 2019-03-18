Body Found In Gb Being Treated As A Homicide

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are currently investigating the weekend discovery of a man’s body in Grand Bahama as a homicide, Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler told The Tribune yesterday.

According to police, officers acting on information went to an area off Pioneers Way near Coral Road sometime after 11pm on Saturday night. There they discovered the “lifeless body of a dark male”.

ACP Butler added the body had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

“The police preliminary assessment of the body found in Grand Bahama is facial and upper body injuries consistent with blunt force trauma,” he said yesterday. “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

When asked if police are investigating the incident as a homicide, ACP Butler replied: “Yes, until otherwise determined.”

Regarding whether the body was moved to that location, ACP Butler said: “Based on preliminary crime scene management, there are strong indications that it is the original crime scene and the death occurred within an hour of the police arrival.”

The Tribune understands the victim to be Charles Rolle Jr.