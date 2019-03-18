Change Arrival Schedule

EDITOR, The Tribune

To those who effectively eliminated the Bahamian group with the small equity holding of certain Cruise Lines please listen up - how is Global going to increase passengers - spend obviously the most important issue if they, Global, have no influence on the schedules of the cruise boats?

Design? Although the photographs of the artist renderings are not clear very clearly the architects of Global have used quite a lot of architectural rendering and forgot the strict security required by International Convention - IPPS. There has to be 100% separation between public and cruise ships no intermingling - the rendering published do not show this infant the obvious total opposite seems to be proposed. Modern, very modern design in the midst of colonial - hope the Special Nassau Town Planning Board will insist in a compatible design? God help Nassau City if the trend continues like the ugliness of The Pointe?

I am more than curious where Arawak Port Development will play in this? They were conveniently said not to be part of the RFP proposal but when the IPO comes how can you stop them grabbing up 25% as was the intent from page one. We have to ask for a specific declaration of ownership of MP’s.

Unless we change the current arrival schedule there is no reason to spend $250 million as we still will be receiving cruise boats with ‘000’s of passengers who cannot spend as they have spent south of us - Nassau is the last but one or last port of call before Florida. Surely the committee who selected Global did their research or was it a done deal? Let’s see the other artist renderings for comparison?

A MINUS

Nassau

March 9, 2019