Spot On, Pm – Brian Moree Is Right Man For The Job

EDITOR, The Tribune

I congratulate the upcoming Chief Justice on his expected appointment as substantive Chief Justice of our wonderful nation, the Hon Brian Moree. Former Acting Justice Moree is the perfect individual for this appointment. The entire country knows that I do not often agree with the Most Hon Prime Minister, but with this appointment, God bless his soul, he is right on this one.

I have known the learned Queen Counsel, Brian Moree, all of our adult lives. He served his articles right in the celebrated law chambers of Messrs McKinney; Bancroft & Hughes, while I served mine within the august chambers of Messrs Bostwick & Bostwick, where the senior partner, the Hon J Henry Bostwick, QC, was my own pupil master. Brian, if I may, was a brilliant student of the law and has emerged after decades in the trenches, as one of Her Majesty’s Counsel. He would have specialised in commercial practice while my specialisation would have been criminal defence and matrimonial law.

The incoming Chief Justice is the consummate manager and has the ability to direct, effectively, scores of personnel at one of the largest law firms in the nation. He is always unflappable, at least in public. Well dressed, poised and a polished speaker, Brian, I predict, will serve the country exceedingly well in his newest appointment. Having served on the bench at the Supreme Court level and as President of assorted semi-judicial bodies and agencies, he is well qualified to served in this elevated post.

I have long advocated for his appointment as Chief Justice even before the appointment of the late Stephen Isaacs, another dear and life long friend. Brian has something “special” about him and in his long career at the Bar there has never been a whiff of scandal, ever. He and his youthful and vibrant wife, Angela, are the proud parents of two sons who have entered the legal profession and went through the ropes at Messrs McKinney; Bancroft & Hughes. One of the sons in particular, I believe that he is Sean, has long demonstrated his commitment to the less fortunate in our wider society. Lady Angela has, truly, been the wind beneath Brian’s wings!!

Some at the Bar and without, have questioned Brian’s putative age as being too close to the legal age for retirement of a senior jurist. This artificial age limitation is a severe barrier to appointing and retaining qualified personnel to serve on our judicial benches. The usual retirement age can vary from 65 to 67 years of age. My position is that a jurist really comes into her or his own only after a considerable period on the bench and the actual trying of assorted cases over the years. Brian has been a practitioner for more than 35 years solid.

Apart from the above, my friend Brian has served The Lord Jesus Christ as a lay member at Calvary Bible Church up in Centreville. He was always to be seen at the eastern entrance to that sanctuary on Sundays, greeting members and visitors with genuine sincerity. ...I know this for a fact as I stopped right in front of the church one Sunday when I saw him, fully regaled in his Sunday best, a few years ago. Hitherto, I was not aware that Brian and his family have an unequaled passion for The Lord Jesus Christ.

I look forward to the Hon Brian Moree serving a minimum of three years as Chief Justice and then another three, if he so wishes and The Lord Jesus Christ concurs, as He will, as President or I hope that there is a name change by then, Chancellor of the Court of Appeal. But, while congratulating the soon to be Sir Brian Moree, Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,

I would be remiss if I dared to forget to mention, by name; partners of Brian at his current law firm: the Hon Richard Lightbourne, former MP for the FNM for Montagu; Hugh Campbell-Cleare, senior partner; Mr John Wilson, senior partner; Reverend Hartis Pinder, semi-senior partner and, of course, all of the others who make up the wonderful firm of Messrs McKinney; Bancroft & Hughes.

This man has been my personal friend and benefactor over the years. At his behest, my beloved youngest daughter, Jasmine Bodie, has been able to serve as a summer intern for the last three years, with a relatively generous pay package. I welcome the appointment of a professed and declared servant of The Lord Jesus Christ to our Supreme Court as substantive Chief Justice. To God then, in all things, be the glory…







ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau

March 13, 2019