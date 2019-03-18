Vat Can Tell Its Own Tale

EDITOR, The Tribune

VAT Revenue shortfall of $180 million…

Government does not want to debate the interim Budget communication.

Minister of Labour says - economy is buoyant - strong.

Truth told as VAT is solely determined by wholesale and retail sales and as it has such a massive shortfall just how can the economy be buoyant and strong as clearly because of all the exemptions and additional Tax liabilities the economy is seriously under performing and we should note this as Minnis & Co. soon will present Budget 2019-2020.

You can only have a VAT shortfall if sales are down - sales down equals slow economy.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

March 10, 2019.