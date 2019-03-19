Man Shot Dead On Mackey Street

By RIEL MAJOR

POLICE are investigating the country’s latest homicide after a man was found dead at the junction of Mackey Street and Wilton Street Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, shortly before 11 am police received reports of gunshots.

At the scene, CSP Cash said: “The officers arrived on the scene they met the lifeless body of a male who were lying at the junction.

“The only information we are working with at this time is at the victim just came from a local establishment as a customer. As he was walking across the street, he was approached by a lone gunman who opened fire on him and shot him multiple times.

“As a result, EMS was called in, they examined the body and pronounced him dead on the scene.”

He added: “We are appealing to members of the public who live in this area or who also may have been customers of the establishments, if they have information to contact the police.”

CSP Cash could not say whether the suspect or victim are known to police at this time.

Regarding other crime matters, CSP Cash also told reporters police currently have suspects in custody relating to recent homicides from the Fox Hill and the Nassau Village area.

He said: "We have one suspect in custody currently he is assisting the police investigation. Before day’s end, we should be releasing information relative to a second suspect and a flyer should be provided for the media.

"Additionally, the matter in the Nassau Village area, we have three suspects in custody and currently there is a person of interest, we are probing them further to see if they had any involvement in that matter."

When asked if the country is experiencing a peak in murders, CSP Cash said he wouldn't call it a peak despite the three killings in the capital since Sunday.

He said: "We are committed to what we do, preventing these incidents or minimising these incidents as we possibly can. We are working with persons or perpetrators who are hell bend in carrying out their intents. None of us know the intent of any human being but once we unravel what happened then we will go after all the persons who we suspect to be concerned with all these incidents.

"Again, we always appeal to members of the public if they know of anyone who have any differences in their communities give (that) information to the police so we can work with that information and prevent incidents like this. "

Based on The Tribune’s records this is the country’s 16th murder for the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.