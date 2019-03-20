Banton: Time To Stand Up And Speak Out

EDITOR, The Tribune

“And the Lord appeared to Solomon by night, and said unto him, I have heard thy prayer, and have chosen this place to myself for a house of sacrifice.” - 2 Chronicles 7:12-15

But if I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people;

If my people, which are called by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven?

Where are the Gate Keepers for The Bahamas? Who is going to stand for our God? We are in the beginning of one of the most sacred time of the year which is Lent season that is leading up to Palm Sunday which leads to Holy Week and into Easter.

All through the ages of time in history every city had a Gate Keeper; the role of a Gatekeeper is to keep out anything or persons that was not good for that city.

In The Bahamas we had Spirituals Gatekeepers and also physical Gatekeepers, I want to know if the Spiritual Gatekeepers who represent our God and the Kingdom of heaven are asleep or on vacation or on lunch break.?

Here we are as a Christian nation and a country who believe in our Christian faith keeping our mouths shut and allowing demon spirits to come into this country, and in such a scared time of the year in our country and the church is quiet.

When we think about this season as a nation we have no choice but to stand up, Lent, Passion week, Holy Monday to Thursday, Good Friday to Easter these are our Holy and secret time of the year.

Which pastor in The Bahamas going to stand up and speak out against these demon spirits such as the Carnival, and Buju Banton concert, that the government is allowing to come into this country, we don’t need those things in this country. God have blessed us with that Sport Centre, now it’s going to allow Buju Banton to come and bring that demon spirit in this place. The Christian Counsel should have been the one calling a prayer session around this time of the year in that place, but they are standing with a shut mouth while the demons are coming to take over.

I call on the pastors and all who are a part of the Kingdom of God of this country to drop the denominational hang up and stand up as a body of believers for God and nation.

We must let the leader of this country know that we are still a Christian nation and for God we stand.

Which pastor is going to stand up and speak on behalf of our God? The God that supplies all of our needs, the God who protects our seven hundred Islands year after year.

Who is going to stand up for God and nation?

May God bless our nation.

OLIVE BULLARD

Nassau

March 20, 2019