Campbell Defends Size Of United Nations Delegation

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Frankie Campbell said yesterday 70 people in a delegation that recently travelled to a women’s rights conference in New York either paid for their own expenses or were assisted by private sector donors.

The large group attended the 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW63) at the United Nations headquarters last week.

The minister said despite the importance of attending the event, there were some who attempted to stir confusion.

“We are thankful for the financial assistance from the private sector and I want to pause here because while I was away I understand that there was some attempt to cause confusion about who paid for who and who didn’t pay for who,” Mr Campbell said in the House of Assembly yesterday.

“Let me state for the record that 70 of the persons that were a part of the delegation were either self-funded or assisted by others. So I want to take this opportunity to thank the private sector who assisted in funding for some of our younger persons especially Generali Insurance, which supported five of the staff members from the Department of Gender (Affairs) the opportunity to participate.”