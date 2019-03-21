Joenel’S Appeal For Help To Pay For Her Kidney Op

By RIEL MAJOR

A TEENAGER is seeking donations to help pay for a needed kidney transplant.

In February 2013, Joenel Humes was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic inflammatory disease.

Unfortunately, Ms Humes, 19, does not have any medical insurance and all expenses must be paid out of pocket.



She now is in need of $100,000 to cover her medical expenses and has started a GoFundMe page to generate donations.

Despite the lupus diagnosis, Ms Humes is still hopeful and in good spirits, but tired.

Ms Humes said: “I’m tired of being sick, and tired of being in and out the hospital.

“I just want all two of my kidneys back, but if it isn’t possible, I’m still thankful for the one I have now.

“I thank God I’m alive every day. I want to thank everyone for donating thus far because without them I won’t be able to get my transplant.”

Ms Humes is currently in hospital due to a low blood count and a bacterial infection in her stomach, according to her mother Sherea Newbold, who said her daughter is mentally fine, but trying to stay focused and trust in God.



Ms Newbold said: “Any help they can get will be greatly appreciated.”



On her GoFundMe page, Ms Humes wrote: “After three years of not having any horrible flares, I am now experiencing trauma that has me constantly hospitalised. As a result of lupus attacking my organs I am now on dialysis. It is my greatest desire to receive assistance as much as possible to receive a kidney transplant and the proper medical care that is needed for me to combat this illness.”

Ms Humes raised more than $900 up to press time. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/2qjv3n-kidney-transplant?utm_source.