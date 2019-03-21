Pair Face Murder Charge

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO Grand Bahama men accused of attempted murder were arraigned in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Matthew Gibson, 22, (left) and Robert Celestin, 20, (right) both of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, appeared before Magistrate Gwen Claude on two counts of attempted murder.

It is alleged that on February 10, at Hanna Hill, EMR, the accused men intentionally shot two men.

Gibson and Celestin were not required to enter a plea to the charges and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.

The matter was adjourned to May 1 when a preliminary inquiry will be held.

Photo: Vandyke Hepburn