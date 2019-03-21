Woman Denies Swindling Her Employer Of $200,000

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedi.net

A 54-year-old woman was charged with 76 counts of fraud yesterday over allegations she swindled her employer out of more than $200,000 over the last year, then used some of the money to pay for real estate.

Dawn Bethel was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with defrauding Forsythe’s Communications Centre Limited of $211,489.16 between March 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019.

It is alleged she also attempted to defraud her employer of another $2,000 just last Thursday.

Then, between July 5, 2018 and March 5 of this year, she allegedly paid $5,844.52 towards lot 15, block 26 in the Chesapeake subdivision in Grand Bahama, with the sum representing the alleged proceeds of crime.

Bethel, the company’s accounts clerk, was further charged with forging multiple Scotia Bank cheques, drawn on her employer’s account, and made payable to herself, in the total amount of $24,549 between March 15, 2018 and March last Thursday.

Altogether, police alleged between March 1, 2018 and last Thursday, Bethel knowingly had in her possession some $252,478.16 which represents the proceeds of crime.

The South Beach resident denied all of the charges. The matter was subsequently adjourned to April 16 for a status hearing on whether the chief magistrate will hear the matter or transfer it to one of her magisterial colleagues.

Bail was denied and she was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.