Body Found In Carmichael Road Area 'A Homicide'

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are currently investigating the discovery of a body at a Lake Grove Road house late Thursday as a homicide, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash has said.

According to police, officers were called to the Carmichael Road area home shortly after 10pm, where the unresponsive body of a man was discovered with visible injuries.

Paramedics were subsequently called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CSP Cash on Friday said police presently regard the death as a homicide while they await the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

When asked if investigators were following any leads in the case, he said “no.”

The Tribune understands the victim is 54-year-old Jerome Thurston.

His murder, if confirmed as a homicide, will mark the 17th murder for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.