Minnis To Make Second Address To The Nation

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will deliver his second report to the nation for the year on Monday at 8pm.

The prime-time address will be carried on television and radio and is the second in a series of reports that will provide important updates and information on a range of issues.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, in his second report Dr Minnis will outline a number of elements of the government’s vision and programme for holistic social development, including education, safety and security, and culture.

The report will provide an overview of plans to reform, transform and improve every stage of learning, from pre-school to tertiary education, and other training agencies, OPM noted. “The report will also highlight the government’s comprehensive strategy to combat crime through enhanced policing, the criminal justice system, the mobilisation of cutting-edge technology and reducing the rate of re-offending,” the statement added.

“Plans to encourage the continued cultural development of the nation will also be highlighted. The report to the nation series is part of the government’s commitment and responsibility to provide timely, accurate, clear and complete information about its programmes, services and initiatives to citizens and residents of The Bahamas.”

Dr Minnis’ third national report will address other areas such as health care, the environment, energy reform, modernization and various infrastructure projects, the statement noted.

Monday’s national report will be broadcast on ZNS, REVTV, ILTV and the Jones Communications Network. The prime minister delivered his first national report for the year in January.