Ntc Holds Second Annual General Assembly

By RIEL MAJOR

THE National Tripartite Council (NTC) held its 2nd annual general assembly Friday under the theme “Transform, Innovate and Restore”.

Labour Minister Dion Foulkes extended a heartfelt congratulations to chairman Robert Farquharson, his executive and the non executive members of the NTC on the 2019 annual general assembly.

Mr Foulkes said: "It is so fitting that as 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the International Labour Organisation, we the Bahamas can proudly boast the spirit of tripartite is alive and operating with much success. The enactment of the National Tripartite Council Act 2015 formalised the spirit and intent of the ILO Convention 144 and speaks volumes to the maturity of the social partners in the Bahamas.

"I am confident that leaders of the various social partners will continue to work with the government of the Bahamas and other stakeholders to ensure that the essential legislative and policy alterations are implanted to positively impact our national economy."

Mr Farquharson said the NTC 2019 general assembly is expected to provide an opportunity for social partners, civil society and other stakeholders connected with, or having an interest in labour and industrial relations to address critical issues impacting the Bahamian labour market.

He said: "The theme was selected to highlight the goals and objectives of the NTC over the next three years and we are of the view that the 2018-2021 strategic plan is indeed transformative, innovative and will transform the various relationships in the Bahamas.

"Over the past 12 months the NTC have taken thoughtful and deliberate steps to create an environment wherein the social partners and other persons connected to labour relations can collaborate on a number of essential issues and implement a number of instruments and mechanisms to improve the standard of living and quality of life for working people of the commonwealth of the Bahamas," he added

The chairman's annual report gives an overview of the various issues that the NTC has addressed over the past 12 months as set out in the National Tripartite Council Act 2015. It also highlights some of the initiatives planned over the next three years.