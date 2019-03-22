Pm Attends Multilateral Meeting With Us President Donald Trump

PRIME Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis participated on Friday in a multilateral meeting between Caribbean Heads of State and Government, and United States President Donald J Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.

Prime Minister Minnis was one of five Caribbean leaders invited by President Trump to discuss matters of mutual interest between the region and the United States. Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet also attended the meeting.

Topics discussed included matters of hemispheric security, mitigating efforts for natural disasters, issues related to banking and the deleterious impact of travel advisories on regional tourism economies.

Leaders also had the opportunity to meet separately with US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The Prime Minister returns to the capital on Saturday morning.