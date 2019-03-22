Residents Angry About Neglected Buildings

By DENISE MAYCOCK

LUCAYAN Towers South – once a premier residential high-rise condominium building in Freeport/Lucaya – is showing serious signs of deterioration and neglect which is causing some concern among many of the condo owners who reside there and say they pay monthly maintenance fees.

The concrete balconies are falling apart – with steel reinforcing bars exposed and missing railings; the pool is without water and lacks proper maintenance, and only one of two elevators is in service.

Another major issue, according to the owners, is that running water was recently turned off in the building due to non-payment of the utility bill.



“We have no water in the building because the bill has not been paid,” claimed a frustrated owner, who wished to remain anonymous fearing backlash from the condo board.

Owners have claimed that an individual on the board who is responsible for the management of the building has failed to ensure maintenance and proper accounting of the money collected in monthly maintenance fees.

“I was here for many years and the building is deteriorating, and there has not been any accounting reports for the last 10 years by the current board that is in place,” one of the owners complained.

There are 136 units at Lucayan Towers South, and many owners are discouraged by the deterioration of the property, and fear the value of their units has significantly declined as a result. They said that some of the condo-owners have given up and left their units.

Many of the owners are foreigners. They claimed that they are intimidated by the board.

They also want an accounting of the more than $100,000 they say has been collected in monthly maintenance fees for the upkeep and maintenance of the property.

“We can’t pay our bills and they cut off the water,” residents of the building said. “Next, they will cut off the electricity and then we will be living in another country, and not coming here and enjoying this island.”

There are claims the building has not been renovated for as many as six years, despite maintenance fees being paid.

“The pool – which is the nicest on the island –- has no water. We would like to get it up and running because it is a large portion of our ownership here. It puts a lot of value on your place,” a group of the building’s residents noted.

“Only one elevator in service and many of the older owners are unable to climb the stairs and some of them have heart problems,” they said.



The owners are afraid that the building might be condemned and are working with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to hopefully get the problems resolved.