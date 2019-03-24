0

Two In Hospital After Being Attacked At Arawak Cay

As of Sunday, March 24, 2019

Police are reporting that a man and a woman were attacked at a musical event at Arawak Cay on Sunday night.

According to reports, the man was taken to Accident and Emergency in a non responsive state with suspected chop injuries to his upper body.

The woman went to A&E with multiple stab wounds.

More news to come . . .

Comments

John 9 hours, 50 minutes ago

Man is an immigration officer

0

ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 22 minutes ago

What that have to do with anything?

0

John 7 hours, 48 minutes ago

Immigration officer attacked with a cutlass, got it?

0

ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 14 minutes ago

No. Maybe "a man" was out with someone girlfriend. There's nothing in the details that could allow anyone to conclude anything

0

licks2 5 hours, 21 minutes ago

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. . .or maybe the man attacked the "chopper" and the chopper gone get his cutlass. . .or maybe he said something to the chopper's girl friend. . .or maybe it was the group of "suspicious looking Bahamanian men in the rear of the Fry who looked like they were going to "gang" someone. . .one ran down the road like he was going to a car in a hurry. . .perhaps to get a cutlass!! How this got between immigration and Haitians (implied). . .

0

John 5 hours, 17 minutes ago

Maybe I have more money nformation than you do.

0

ohdrap4 8 hours, 35 minutes ago

avoiding arawak cay is part of crime prevention

i would never go there

0

Clamshell 5 hours, 6 minutes ago

Unfortunate coincidence that this story runs under a story where Mr. Trump and Dr. Minnis argue that reports of crime are “old and overblown.” And this one occurred at an event that is advertised as a tourist attraction.

0

