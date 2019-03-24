Two In Hospital After Being Attacked At Arawak Cay

Police are reporting that a man and a woman were attacked at a musical event at Arawak Cay on Sunday night.
According to reports, the man was taken to Accident and Emergency in a non responsive state with suspected chop injuries to his upper body.
The woman went to A&E with multiple stab wounds.
More news to come . . .
Comments
John 9 hours, 50 minutes ago
Man is an immigration officer
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
What that have to do with anything?
John 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
Immigration officer attacked with a cutlass, got it?
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
No. Maybe "a man" was out with someone girlfriend. There's nothing in the details that could allow anyone to conclude anything
licks2 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. . .or maybe the man attacked the "chopper" and the chopper gone get his cutlass. . .or maybe he said something to the chopper's girl friend. . .or maybe it was the group of "suspicious looking Bahamanian men in the rear of the Fry who looked like they were going to "gang" someone. . .one ran down the road like he was going to a car in a hurry. . .perhaps to get a cutlass!! How this got between immigration and Haitians (implied). . .
John 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Maybe I have more money nformation than you do.
ohdrap4 8 hours, 35 minutes ago
avoiding arawak cay is part of crime prevention
i would never go there
Clamshell 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Unfortunate coincidence that this story runs under a story where Mr. Trump and Dr. Minnis argue that reports of crime are “old and overblown.” And this one occurred at an event that is advertised as a tourist attraction.
