Decomposing Body Found In Building

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FOUL play is not suspected in the discovery of a male’s decomposing body in a building at East Street and Odle Corner over the weekend, a senior police officer said yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s discovery, which was made by the building’s landlord.

According to reports, the deceased’s neighbour became concerned after not seeing the deceased for several days. After smelling a foul odour, the neighbour notified the landlord who then gained entry into the unit where the man’s decomposing body was found in a bed.

ACP Rolle said no trauma was detected on the body and an autopsy will be performed to determined the exact cause of death. He said officers should be in a position to provide identification of the victim today.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding two separate shooting incidents on Friday that left two men in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before 6pm, a man was sitting in his vehicle on Rupert Dean Lane near a business when a man approached him and shot him before escaping.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was said to be in serious but stable condition.

Five hours later, shortly after 11pm, a man was sitting in his vehicle on Plantol Street when he was approached by a male who shot him. The victim was able to drive to a nearby residence, where he was assisted in getting to the hospital.

He was said to be in stable condition.

These incidents came after police discovered a body at a Lake Grove Road house late Thursday.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, police are investigating that matter as a homicide however an autopsy is needed to determine cause of death.

Officers were called to the Carmichael Road area home shortly after 10pm on Thursday, where the unresponsive body of a man was discovered with visible injuries.

Paramedics were subsequently called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tribune understands the deceased is 54-year-old Jerome Thurston.

His death, if confirmed as a homicide, will mark the 17th murder for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Anyone with information on these or any other incident is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.