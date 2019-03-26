Public Art Plan To Help Revitalise Downtown Nassau

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WITH a view to support Bahamian cultural development, the government is launching a public art and murals programme, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced last night.

The initiative will facilitate the display of public art throughout the capital and is part of the revitalisation of downtown Nassau.

“Completeness and happiness comes with cultural development,” Dr Minnis said in his second televised national address this year. “It is culture that makes us unique in God’s creation. It is our ability to express ourselves culturally and to celebrate our art forms that make us complete as individuals, and as a nation.”

He said artists will be able to apply for small grants to support their initiatives. The grants will be administered by an independent non-political entity so no artist will need to ask a politician for help, Dr Minnis said.

The government will seed the fund, but it also will be open to donations from the private sector, he added.

“That is why we love Junkanoo so much. It brings together our historical memory, our ability to create stunning visual beauty, our ability to create music, our ability to dance and celebrate our wonderful heritage. Culture is also about how we conduct ourselves, how we worship, and acknowledge the supremacy of God in our lives, how we show respect for one another, especially our parents and teachers.

“So my colleagues and I are determined to support and to encourage the continued cultural development of our nation in all its positive expressions.”

He continued: “This is why we are launching a public arts and murals programme, which will result in the display of public art including, in the revitalisation of downtown Nassau. One of these murals will be created on the wall of the old jail on East Street, across the road from Mortimer’s Candy Kitchen.”

The prime minister said because The Bahamas’ culture is rich and vibrant it must be preserved using diverse expressions that can be passed to future generations.

“The benefits of a strong arts sector and creative economy are well known. The arts stimulate business activity and attract tourism. It has been shown to be an effective strategy for revitalising areas struggling with poverty. It helps at-risk youth, facilitates a child’s success in school and brings public spaces to life.

“To ensure that our arts sector continues to thrive and grow we are moving forward with the establishment of a million-dollar culture fund. This fund will be dedicated to supporting the development of Bahamian painters, writers, sculptors, filmmakers, artisans, playwrights, poets, musicians and performing artists, involved in projects of cultural significance.”

He did not say when the mural programme is to begin.

In his next report, Dr Minnis said he would address other areas such as health care, the environment, energy reform, modernisation and various infrastructure projects.