Suspect Shot Dead For Firing At Officers

POLICE shot and killed a man who allegedly fired a gun at them on Monday night.

The incident took place before 10pm when officers responded to reports of an armed man on Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens. They encountered a man fitting the description and as officers approached the suspect, he produced a firearm, pointed it in the direction of the officers and discharged it, police said.

“Officers being in fear for their life, fired their service weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” a police report noted. “Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the suspect to hospital where he later succumbed to injuries. Police have recovered a .40 glock 9mm pistol with an extended clip and six rounds of ammunition at the scene.”

Police said the coroner is investigating the matter.

In other crime news, police also said they are investigating the circumstances in the death of a woman tourist whose body was found at a hotel on Monday. Shortly after 10pm, police were called to a resort on Paradise Island where the lifeless body of a woman was discovered. Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the woman, but were unsuccessful. There were no visible signs of injuries to her body and foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.

However, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.