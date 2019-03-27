Buju Fans Warned: Be Careful On Tickets

By RIEL MAJOR

PARADISE Productions officials are warning patrons to purchase their Buju Banton Long Walk to Freedom Tour tickets from authorised sellers only.

At a press conference at the Breezes resort yesterday Hubert Edwards, of Cash and Go, said company representatives have seen some posts on Facebook indicating tickets can be obtained by individuals.

Mr Edwards said: “We just want to outline a couple of things so that when individuals (come) they understand fully what is happening. The tickets which we generate use a random code. Every single ticket is unique. At the end of the day Cash and Go do not deliver tickets in a physical form. Only the other authorised dealers will have physical tickets so and Cash and Go tickets will be delivered either by SMS or via email.

“Therefore, if you are buying a ticket from an individual out there and they are giving you something that looks like a print out or a photocopy we guarantee you it is not authorised. The thing everyone needs to understand very clearly is once the code is scanned it is not valid anymore.”

He added: “Individuals who may have purchased tickets from someone or who may have decided they are going to defraud the process and copy and share their tickets the first individual across the threshold will be the individual in and everyone else will not be able to enter.

“Any individuals that turn up with a ticket which has been previously scanned, we will be signalling the police to deal with them. The situation is very serious—if you have a ticket that has been purchased (at a cost) less than advertised that’s an indication that something is wrong. You should not attempt to photocopy or regenerate any ticket for this event.”

Clarence Albury, of Falcon Security, said firearms, knives, glass items, flammable material, backpacks or large handbags, food, liquids or illegal substances will be prohibited.

Security will also not allow hair picks or rat tail combs.

Mr Albury said: “The Thomas A Robinson Stadium is a non-smoking venue so there is no smoking allowed. Any cigarettes, beedi or lighters found will be confiscated.

“Bottle zones have been created in general admission, VIP, and platinum areas where patrons will be able to continue enjoying the concert and their bottle service. These areas will be manned with security officers and members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

He also advised there will be no reentry to the stadium once a person exits.

Inspector Leonard Barr, of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, encouraged those attending the concert only to create mischief and mayhem to stay home.

Insp Barr said: “The police force will be out in full force if persons want to come out and disrupt events, we have suites for those persons at 24 hours at no cost. We are asking persons to please come out and enjoy yourself. There will be police officers in the parking lot, feel free to leave your cars.”

Tickets will be available at Cash and Go locations up to 4pm on Saturday; after that all tickets will be sold at the stadium.

Further information can be found at www.paradiseproductionsinc.com.