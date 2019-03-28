Driver Dies At Scene Of Traffic Accident

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was killed in a traffic accident on the Grand Bahama highway in Freeport on Tuesday night.

A senior traffic official described the incident as a "sad day" for Grand Bahama, where the fatality count now stands at two for the year.

According to police reports, the accident occurred shortly after 9pm at Grand Bahama Highway and Coral Road, involving a grey Mitsubishi Galant which crashed into a tree.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that the male driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time, died at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released and investigations are continuing into the accident.

Supt Jeremy Henfield, officer in charge of the Traffic Division, said the vehicle was travelling north on Coral Road, and had entered Grand Bahama Highway when it crashed into bushes on the northern side of the road.

"At the time of the crash, one occupant, the driver succumbed to his injuries," he told reporters at the crash scene Tuesday night.

Supt Henfield is appealing to motorists to drive with caution and care, particularly when travelling on roads that lack adequate lighting.

"We know that GB Highway is one of those thoroughfares with minimal lighting, and so we just appeal to motorists to drive with sufficient speed so that they are able to see and not overdrive the headlights," he said.

"Today, we record another death for Grand Bahama; it is a sad day for us. We in the Traffic Department will continue to do our part on the streets, and to see that persons keep within the parameters of the law," said Supt Henfield.

The first Grand Bahama traffic fatality occurred in West End earlier this year.

On January 25, sometime around 11pm a male resident of West End was killed when his vehicle apparently went off the road and crashed into bushes. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver, Drexel Martin, died at the scene.