Editorial: Lucayan Deal Brings Back The Magic

The Grand Lucayan Resort saga seems, at last, to have a happy ending in sight.

With a letter of intent signed for the resort’s purchase - and for the redevelopment of the harbour - there are very real prospects for a much-needed economic boost to Grand Bahama.

The promise of 2,000 jobs to be created in the first phase of the development – taking place over the next two years – is tantalising enough, but more than that there is the expectation of an extra two million cruise passengers a year being brought to the island.

That potential extra spending power in the local community is a real lifeline to islanders trying to support their families in the tough economy of Grand Bahama. For entrepreneurs on the island, that should also provide a host of opportunities. Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has, in the past, called on people to be more creative in the ways they entice tourists off their ships or out of the hotels. Grand Bahama is about to get two million more reasons for entrepreneurs to test their ingenuity.

Prospects of a new theme park for the area are also intriguing, as it could really help to re-establish Grand Bahama as a destination.

Freeport used to be known as the magic city; we hope at last some of the magic will return thanks to a deal long in the making. We salute those who have worked hard on the deal, even through times when it may have seemed a distant prospect.

We also hope that the government will learn the lessons of its slow start to its Over-the-Hill initiative in New Providence, and not sit back and wait for Grand Bahama residents to step up to the challenge but actively seek out residents and outline the prospects coming to their doorstep – along with ways to take advantage of those opportunities.

Mr D’Aguilar promised that “we are going to do this right; we are going to do right by the government, the people of Bahamas and those who live here in GB”. We suggest residents hold him to that pledge.

This is a landmark moment for the island – but we hope it is not the end goal, but rather the beginning of many more opportunities to come.

Making our roads safer

Driving along Bay Street this week, a car in front was weaving dangerously side to side. Whoever was at the wheel seemed to have little control over the vehicle. Was the driver drunk? No, it turned out, he was so busy talking on his cellphone he hadn’t even noticed how close he had come to crashing.

We welcome the Road Traffic amendments passed yesterday in the House of Assembly – which will seek to prevent the use of phones while driving, or carrying an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Too many lives in The Bahamas are lost in traffic accidents – we know a driver who is drunk or on the phone lacks the focus to concentrate on the road, and this law should both prick our consciences to stop such behaviour while providing a stick to hold us to account if we continue.

Over to the Senate now, to approve the laws – and then to the police, to uphold them. But in the meanwhile, let us all choose to be better - and put that phone away.