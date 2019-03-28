Red China Not Welcome

EDITOR, The Tribune

I don’t know why Chinese embassy officials got all shook up about Caribbean prime ministers – including our prime minister – meeting recently with US president Donald Trump at his Mar-a- Lago retreat in Florida.

According to a Tribune report the Chinese Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires accused the US government of trying to “disintegrate solidarity and cooperation between China and other developing countries” in the Caribbean— presumably, this includes The Bahamas.

The Chargé then listed the fruits of that “bilateral cooperation”, among them China’s grant of the Thomas A Robinson Stadium, for which I am sure we are very grateful, but he also failed to mention the cost of the remedial work Bahamians had to do on that same gift for what I was told at the time was “shoddy” workmanship in some areas. The Chargé then talked about concessional loans and had the brass to mention the Baha Mar resort. In my opinion it should be the last thing he would want to talk about in The Bahamas.

It is the handling of this very resort – which at the Chinese insistence – is still under judicial lock and key presumably to keep the full truth of the bad faith handling of that contract from the Bahamian people. Although, the full truth is not yet known, we know enough about the double-cross to know that Red China will not be welcome here.

Also Bahamians just have to look at that so un-Bahamian monstrosity that the PLP government allowed them to build at the end of Bay Street to know that they should take their influence elsewhere – no The Bahamas ain’t for them!

A DISGUSTED BAHAMIAN

Nassau

March 26, 2019