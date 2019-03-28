Two Expected To Face Charges Over Electricity Diversion Claims

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Two people are expected to be formally arraigned and charged Friday morning in connection with a complaint filed by Grand Bahama Power Company into alleged electricity theft.

Two weeks ago, GBPC disconnected power supply at several businesses on the island after a meter audit conducted by the company uncovered a series of suspected electricity diversion instances in the Freeport area.

Among those businesses were seven fast food restaurants, a timeshare resort, and a drug store/pharmacy. All of the businesses had purchased what they believed was an energy saving device which is at the centre of a police investigation. The devices were later discovered to be fake and a smokescreen for electricity diversion.