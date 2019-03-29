Man Accused Of Overstay

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of overstaying his time in this country was arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court this week for breach of the Immigration Act.

Johnson Antonio Quejada Pomare, 40, of Colombia, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson and pleaded guilty the charge of overstaying.

According to the particulars, Pomare was found in Freeport after the expiration of the seven days granted to him upon entering the country on March 7.

He was convicted and fined $3,000 or in default ordered to serve 18 months in prison. He was ordered to be deported to Colombia on payment of his fine or completion of his custodial sentence.