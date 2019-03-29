Man Shot Dead In Bain Town Area

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in the Bain Town area in the early hours of Friday morning.

Around 1am, police responded to reports of gunshots and found the body of the man on the ground on Augusta Street with injuries.

Paramedics were called and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this

investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477)

or the nearest police station.