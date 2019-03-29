Shotspotter Technology Is Launched

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE first phase of the Shotspotter technology programme was rolled out yesterday during a press conference held at Royal Bahamas Police Force headquarters.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames, senior police officers, and representatives from ShotSpotter were present yesterday to explain and demonstrate how the gun-detection technology works.

The technology, implemented in undisclosed areas across New Providence, is strategically placed “outside, in open areas, above the roadways, above ambient noise,” according to Shotspotter senior project manager Kent McIntire.

“So we’re not looking to capture audio other than for gunfire. So when that dynamic event occurs, that bang, that boom or that pop it sends the information to our location servers and then to our monitoring centre.”

The information relayed also includes what time the shots happened and the number of rounds fired.

Chief Superintendent Zhivargo Dames explained that once a signal is received from Shotspotter, the information will be sent to the police control room as well as to a device in patrol cars.

“If the officer who is in the patrol car would wish to respond to that gunshot detection, he can acknowledge it and respond directly to that incident or where that shot is coming from,” CSP Dames added.

Large maps were on display during the press conference and members of the press were provided with devices. As part of the demonstration, shots were fired in the Step Street area. The maps showed the location while the devices lit up with notifications.

Shotspotter director of customer success Alfred Lewers said the information is transmitted to the company’s operations centre in California. Service operations personnel vet the information and then send it out as either a gunfire event or possible gunfire event.

Although he admitted there is a “degree of uncertainty” with the technology, he underscored the importance of officers responding to all events.

The technology can also pick up multiple or simultaneous incidents of gunfire in different locations. While it has been able to pick up suppressed gunfire in the past, it is generally for non-suppressed gunfire.

In terms of crime reduction rates, the representatives noted on average customers experience a 37 percent reduction in gunfire in the coverage area over the first two years. However, they noted this is also dependent on law enforcement agencies’ approaches, adding some cities have experienced reduction as high as 60 per cent.

They also added customers have reported a four minute, 52 second better response time as a result of Shotspotter.

Regarding concerns about privacy, the representatives noted the technology is only located outside and does not function like “any type of streaming audio”.

However, this means that it can only pick up outside gunfire, not inside shooting events.

Regarding the implementation of the second phase of the technology, CSP Dames said the area for it has already been mapped out. While he did not give location specifics, he said this technology will be installed in Nassau, Freeport, and Abaco.

He added Shotspotter and expansion of CCTV will be working together to provide officers with a “phenomenal” amount of information.

To this, the minister said: “Next fiscal period, as you know, we’re at the end of this fiscal period and so police will be making provisions (during) the next budget exercise to encompass the next phase.”