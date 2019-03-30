Boy Reunited With Parents After Another Abduction

Police are investigating another child abduction in the capital after a boy was taken from outside his home on Friday and dropped off near the City Dump.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, two boys aged eight and 10 were standing in front of their home on Collins Close, off Lumumba Lane, when a woman driving a silver vehicle stopped and started talking them. The ten-year-old boy walked away, but the woman lured the 8-year-old into her car and drove off.

A short time later, the boy was dropped off on Tonique Williams Darling Highway near the entrance of the dump. The boy was reunited with his parents and taken to hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and said to be in good health. Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information concerning this incident to contact 911, 919, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2.