Boxing: Silver Glove Saturday

CHAMPION Boxing Club, headed by Ray Minus Jr, is scheduled to hold its Sunny Boy Rahming Silver Glove Championship.

The event, according to Minus Jr, is all set for 7pm on Saturday at the Champion Boxing Club on Wulff Road. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children under the age of 12.

Minus Jr noted that during the show, Champion Boxing Club will honour Charles Thompson of the Poinciana Arena, Philip Smith of the d’Albenas Agency Limited and Cedric Munnings of the Percy Munnings Family for their support to their club over the years.

The event, which will feature a number of exciting bouts, is being sponsored by d’Albenas Agency Limited, Commonwealth Bank, Ron’s Electronics and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The public is invited to come out and cheer on some of the future amateur boxers in the country.