Gsssa Softball, Baseball Season Gets Underway

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

After a delay on Monday’s opening day because of the inclement weather, the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association’s softball and baseball season got underway yesterday with some lopsided decisions.

At the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, the junior and senior girls played softball, while the junior and senior boys participated in baseball with all of the games being decided in blowouts in the one-hour affairs.

Fighting Tigers 5, Royals 1

Tavano Baker was on his game on the mound and he got all the help he needed offensively from left fielder Shawn Adderley, shortstop Kashan Conliffe and catcher Shondre Charlton as they won their junior boys’ baseball opener.

AF Adderley came up with three runs in the first and two more in the second to hold off DW Davis, who only mustered a run in the third from Moses Fleagen. Jamie Sands was the losing pitcher.

“I thought we could have made one or two plays, but give or take, this was our first game of the season, so I will go with that,” said Fighting Tigers’ head coach Vincent Sullivan. “Our pitcher pitched an excellent game, so I’m pleased.”

After advancing to the playoffs before they got eliminated last year, Sullivan said their goal is to go all the way and win a title for the graduating players, who have been a part of the team since grade seven.

Knights 19, Timberwolves 0

With a 1-2 pitching performance from Jaber Collie and Stefan McKenzie, CR Walker were shinning from start to finish.

McKenzie and Preston Clarke both contributed three runs in their victory in their senior boys baseball game. “I felt it was a good win. For our first game, we did very good,” said Tyrique Fowler, CR Walker’s team captain, who played at first base and provided a spark with a home run. “Thank God, we played good good.”

As the defending champions, Fowler said their goal is to repeat.

Fighting Tigers 15, Royals 3

Vanessa Sawyer and Vashawna Bastian both had a home run and scored twice, while Shakera Delancey crossed the home plate with three runs in their junior girls softball game.

Sawyer got the win over E Francois on the mound. “I think for their first game, they performed alright, but as the season goes along, I expect for us to get better,” said AF Adderley’s coach Melinda Bastian. “We worked hard from January, so I’m expecting to make it all the way to the ship.”

Last year, Bastian remembered how painfully they lost by one run to the LW Young Golden Eagles in the championship. She’s hoping that they can redeem themselves this year.

Knights 14, Timberwolves 5

Anishka Lotmore got the win on the mound for CR Walker’s senior girls softball team and helped her own cause, scoring three times on as many walks. Asya Stanislaus helped out with a hit and three RBI.

The game was over from the first inning after the Knights put up nine runs on the scoreboard. They added the other five in the second inning.

“The first game was okay, but there’s a lot of room for improvement,” said CR Walker’s head coach Nicara Curtis. “We will only go as far as they are willing to go. But we will be ready.”

Trajej LaFrance was the losing pitcher for Anatol, who scored three runs in the first.

Sharks 5, Raptors 1

Winning pitcher Lavardo Deveaux and shortstop Joshua Sturrup both scored two runs and Kaiya Gilbert scored the other run as SC McPherson came up with three runs in the first and two more in the third in their junior boys baseball game.

“I’m so proud of these guys right now. We’ve been working from January and we’re excited,” said Lacricia Swain, SC McPherson’s coach. “Last year we lost it, but we feel this is our year to win it all.”

Tejhari Wilson was the losing pitcher and his battery mate Kaden McKinney scored the only run for CH Reeves in the second.

Sharks 11, Raptors 0

Dejanae Rolle was stingy on the mound for SC McPherson’s junior girls’ softball team and Teliah Glass, Amari Musgrove and Antonise Moss all gave her the runs she needed, scoring two each for the win.

“Game one was good. Obviously, it was our first game, so we had a lot of jitters,” said Sharks’ head coach Nikita Henfield-Sears. “We kept it together and pulled it off, so we thank God for that.”

Magics 9, Cobras 3

Head coach Leroy Thompson liked what he saw in his star pitcher Junel Bain. He enabled Government High to pull off their senior boys baseball victory after his team-mates put up nine runs in the second inning, highlighted by a big hit from first baseman Kenton Rahming.

“I believe I have the best pitcher in high school,” Thompson said. “At first we were a little shaky because the catcher and the pitcher were not on the same page. But they settled down and we pulled it off.”

Cobras 14, Magic 3

Ricara Bridgewater was the winning pitcher and centre fielder Cledna Alcika was 1-for-1 with two runs and a RBI, first sacker Debra Wright had two runs with one hit and a RBI and third sacker Alicia Dottin was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored.

“We give God thanks today for our first game. It’s been a long time that I had nine on the field in practice,” said Cobras’ head coach Darnell Bastian. “We are looking to win a few more this season.”

Alana Strachan was the losing pitcher. She also helped her own cause for Government high with a double, a RBI and a run scored.

The league is scheduled to continue 4pm today at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.