Keep Up The Good Work

EDITOR, THE Tribune

I thought that your readers might be interested in this article by a young Turks Islander after a visit to The Bahamas. His name is Drexel Seymour and he says:

I believe by now everyone knows that my favourite place in the world is the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI). Naturally, there are times when I get frustrated with the way things are done in this country and I feel like packing up and moving away but I concluded that no matter where you live, there will be situations in your environment you do not like.

Over the past week and a half, I spent much time in The Bahamas and I must say, the Bahamas has many things right when it comes to their number one industry. By the way, I am not disrespecting my birthplace, I think there is room for improvement and we can learn from others.

Arrival at the airport

From the moment you arrive at Immigration and Customs, you truly feel welcome to the Bahamas. I made two separate trips over the last two weeks; they politely welcome me to the Bahamas.

Travelling from the airport

As you travel from Nassau airport, the place is well landscaped and cleaned. This is a great first impression for any visitor coming from the airport to the hotel.

Friendly people

I know many countries in the Caribbean like to brag about who has the friendliest people. I have travelled to quite a number of Caribbean countries, but I got to give this prize to The Bahamas. I believe the Bahamians are very sincere in their friendliness to a point where it is engrained in their culture. I know we in the TCI also like to brag about this accolade. I believed we used to be the friendliest people, but somehow, we have changed. Perhaps it is because many of us are now prospering and we are only thinking about ourselves. I wish we can go back to how we used to be.

Great customer service

One can be friendly and still provide poor customer service. Well in the Bahamas, I have experienced friendlessness and great customer service simultaneously. They go the extra mile. They don’t “point and tell you [to] go there.” they take you there. They check on you regularly to ensure you are OK. Some of us serve customers and only remember them when it is time to pay.

Culture is prevalent

Their culture is prevalent no matter where you go. All you hear is the Bahamian accent from the airport, to the restaurants, to the hospitals. When you are in The Bahamas, you know you are in the Bahamas no matter how many different nationalities are there. It appears that even the “outsiders” have assimilated into the Bahamian culture.

Conclusion

Perhaps some of you reading this may think otherwise, but every time I visit The Bahamas, the treatment is consistent. I know TCI receive awards for the best beach and best island but as an outsider visiting The Bahamas, I am not afraid to say this, but the Bahamians got it right when it comes to promoting tourism. Yes, there are other issues in The Bahamas but the experience I encounter far outweigh any other issues. Keep it up Bahamas. There are so many lessons that we can learn from you.

DREXWELL

SEYMOUR

(Drexwell Seymour is from the Turks and Caicos Islands. He was graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting at age 19 and a MBA in Finance at age 20. In 1992 at age 22, he took and passed all four parts of the CPA exam. He is currently part of a credit union exploratory committee and hopes to have credit unions established soon in the Turks and Caicos).