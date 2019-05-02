20-Year-Old Shot Dead By Police As He Chased Another Man

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed by police in 2015 reportedly while they were in pursuit of a man he had threaten to kill, a Coroner’s Court jury heard yesterday.

Deangelo Bodie Wallace, whose street alias was “Fingers,” and three other men allegedly chased an unarmed neighbour through the streets of the Fort Fincastle and Mason’s Addition area in the moments leading up to an intense shootout with police on the morning of May 16, 2015.

The unarmed man, referred to as “Brother A,” at some point during the chase contacted both police and members of his family to express his fear.

One of those calls was made to his brother, referred to as “Brother B,” who, in a state of shock, left his nearby home half-dressed, hoping to help his sibling.

In his testimony yesterday, Officer Deno Gaitor, who was attached to the Mobile Unit at the time of the incident, told jurors that while on routine patrol he received reports of a shooting in the Fort Fincastle area from the Police Control Room and responded.

He said while en route to the scene, he encountered “Brother B” who was “bareback, with no shoes,” running frantically in the area of East and Hay Streets.

He said he stopped the man who indicated that he was running to meet up with his brother, who was at the time “running for his life” in the area of Fort Fincastle and Mason’s Addition.

Officer Gaitor said he was subsequently led by “Brother B” to a nearby location where “Brother A” was found hiding.

He said he had to convince “Brother A” to step out of the dimly lit area to question him about the circumstances which led to his being in that location.

According to Officer Gaitor, “Brother A” said he had had an argument with a neighbour who was now pursuing him, along with other armed men.

“Brother A” said he knew two of the men, who he identified as “Fingers” and “Bucket,” telling Officer Gaitor specifically that these two men were armed with “a long gun and a handgun” and were trying to kill him.

Officer Gaitor said he accepted the details as being in line with the reports he had obtained from the Police Control Room, and determined it best to take both men to the Central Police Station for further questioning.

He testified that during this transport, he could hear “loud,” “rapid gunfire” off in the distance - suggesting that it was in the area of Fort Fincastle and Mason’s Addition.

Officer Gaitor said after ensuring the two men were secured at Central Police Station, he returned to the Fort Fincastle and Mason’s Addition area to give further assistance, but noted that at the time of his return, all gunfire had ended.

Yesterday marked the third day of testimony in a Coroner’s Court inquest into the death of Wallace Bodie.

On Tuesday, Police Superintendent Dereck Butler, whose unit was first to arrive at the scene, testified that he feared he had lost his entire unit after they encountered intense fire from a high-powered, assault rifle.

“If I hear one, one, one shots, then I know that my officers have a fighting chance. But when I hear [continuous machine gun fire] then I know,” he told jurors. “I felt like I was by myself… like I had lost everything… I thought anything could’ve happened.”

Supt Butler also testified that he too came into contact with a man fitting the description of “Brother A” along a dirt road that connected McCullough Corner and Spence Street, whom he permitted to leave the area to allow him and his officers an opportunity to possibly apprehend the group of men pursuing him.

According to reports, officers were responding to gunfire in the area of Fort Fincastle and Mason’s Addition when they encountered Wallace, with three other men.

Two of the men were arrested after the incident and a fourth man was, at the time of the incident, still being pursued.

“Quick action by police has resulted in the arrest of two suspects who opened fired at them and the fatal shooting of another suspect who also opened fire on police,” a police report noted.

Police said they recovered a Glock pistol from the deceased, and an AK-47 assault rifle that was dropped by one of the men who was arrested at the scene.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Alexander Pierre, Detective Constable 2790 Jara McPhee, Sargent 771 Kenneth Greenslade and Police Constable 2823 Jahmal Rolle; along with the mother of the deceased, Monique Wallace are listed as the interested parties.

The officers are represented by attorney K Melvin Munroe, while Anishka Missick sits as marshal in the inquest.

The case will continue Friday before Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez.