Man Drowns After Alleged Robbery

Police are investigating after an alleged robber drowned in a canal in eastern New Providence on Thursday.
According to reports, shortly after 10am, police responded to reports of a house breaking in progress at Bay Lilly Drive, Sea Breeze Estates. Upon arrival, the officers saw three men running from a house. Two of the men were captured and taken into custody, while a third jumped into the nearby canal. While in the water he appeared to be in distress – he was then assisted to shore and CPR administered. Paramedics were called to the scene but he was pronounced dead.
• See Friday’s Tribune for the full story.
Comments
Dear_John 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
'While in the water he appeared to be in distress'. I find this statement disturbing. I'm lead to believe that officers allowed the man to drown before rendering any type of assistance. I'm not suggesting in any way that officers risk their own lives to save the alleged bandit but I'm of the impression that minimal effort was made to save the man before the drowning.
After the man was withdrawn from the water, did officers employ life saving maneuvers? Just Asking...
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Did the Police just watch him drown??????? ................ Or am I cynical??????
ThisIsOurs 36 minutes ago
Not being cynical
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID