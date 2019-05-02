Man Drowns After Alleged Robbery

Police are investigating after an alleged robber drowned in a canal in eastern New Providence on Thursday.

According to reports, shortly after 10am, police responded to reports of a house breaking in progress at Bay Lilly Drive, Sea Breeze Estates. Upon arrival, the officers saw three men running from a house. Two of the men were captured and taken into custody, while a third jumped into the nearby canal. While in the water he appeared to be in distress – he was then assisted to shore and CPR administered. Paramedics were called to the scene but he was pronounced dead.

• See Friday’s Tribune for the full story.