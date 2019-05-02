New Crown Land Policy On The Way

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A NEW crown land policy that will be laid out in the upcoming budget exercise will give Bahamians unprecedented access to crown land, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis suggested yesterday.

His statements came as he rallied supporters at the Edmund Moxey Park in a speech that touted the country’s recent economic growth while promising the administration won’t rest without focusing on “putting money in (people’s) pockets.”

“We are initiating our new land reform project and you’ll hear a lot more about this in our new budget,” Dr Minnis said. “Essentially what this reform will do, there are many Bahamians who would’ve applied for crown land and were told that they’d be given ownership. Commencing after the budget, we’ll start with Inagua, move north, throughout the entire Bahamas, no island will be left out, all Bahamians who applied for crown land and had commenced instructions will be given their grants. Then after we’ve completed that throughout the entire Bahamas, we will commence phase two. All Bahamians who applied for grants and were promised grants will be given their land. And finally, we will commence phase three. We will encourage you to apply for crown land so that you can become a part of this new wealth we are about to give out. No Bahamian will be left behind.”

Yesterday’s event was billed as a town hall for Fort Charlotte, Centerville, St Barnabas, Bain & Grants Town, Englerston and Mount Mariah constituencies but residents were never invited to ask questions.



The event lasted nearly two hours, attracting a crowd of several hundred.

Dr Minnis hit familiar themes throughout his speech, attacking Progressive Liberal Party leaders and accusing the PLP of corruption.